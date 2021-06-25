0 SHARES Share Tweet

IT was a full house at the Music Station for the first Ready Set Go, Youth Performance held on June 20.

The atmosphere was electric as the sound of excitement and music buzzed throughout the Music Station in Macksville.

The Creative Youth Council proudly launched their first Ready Set Go Youth Music Event called – ‘Let’s Get Live’ on Sunday.

The event featured local Nambucca teens who performed and coordinated the entire show.

The event is the final product of 18 months filled with hard work consisting of fortnightly workshops held at the Music Station for young people in the Nambucca Valley aged between 12 and 18 years.

The Ready Set Go program is proudly delivered by local musicians Rob Torelli, Alicia Parry and Dee Bee Bishop and is coordinated by Events Manager, Liv Parker.

“We are just so proud of what these kids have achieved,” said Rob Torelli, one of the mentors in the program, and owner of the Music Station.

“They have put in so much hard work and dedication, and to watch them grow in confidence and develop their skills – it has been such a great privilege to be a part of,” he added.

This program is funded by the Alcohol and Drug Foundation and supported by Regional Development Australia – Mid North Coast.

The Ready Set Go Program gives creative young people in the local area who are interested in the music industry the opportunity to tap into the networks, knowledge and skill sets of local mentors who are currently working as professionals in the field.

“As well as gaining hands-on experience playing music with like-minded peers, we’ve been able to show them different career pathways in the music industry, like performance, sound production, stage and events management,” Dee Bee Bishop stated.

Liv Parker, Events Manager, said, “What I really love about the program, is that it also delivers some important life skills.

“They’ve formed new friendships, connections to the broader community, learned teamwork, how to present themselves, be focused, and organized.

“These are all going to help them further on in whatever they choose to do”.

Local musician, vocal teacher and mentor, Alicia Parry told News of the Area, “Programs like this are so important for creative kids, who aren’t necessarily engaging in competitive after-school sports.

“For young people in the region, we just don’t have the same opportunities as they do in the metro areas, so it’s our imperative to make sure our kids don’t miss out on achieving their dreams and aspirations.”

To keep informed about the next stage of this fabulous youth program you can follow the Creative Youth Council Macksville on Facebook.

Or if you have any enquiries please email cycreadysetgo@gmail.com.

By Tamara MCWILLIAM