Fun free school holiday activities for the Myall Coast

AFTER a whirlwind of a year, school holidays are finally here and News Of The Area has your guide for fun, free activities to keep the whole family entertained.

Movie Screening

On 12 January 2022 from 2:30PM, Tea Gardens library will be hosting a screening of Raya and the Last Dragon, one of Disney’s newest movies that centres around Kumandra, a re-imagined Earth inhabited by an ancient civilisation where warrior Raya is determined to find the last dragon.



The movie has a PG rating and is suitable for all ages, however parents must supervise children aged five years’ old or under.

The library asks that you bring along a cushion to sit on and a bottle of water.

Bookings essential: https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/january-holiday-program-movie-raya-and-the-last-dragon-tea-gardens-tickets-217318364077

Windchime Workshop

On 14 January from 10:00AM, Stroud Library will be hosting a wind chime workshop where children ages six to twelve years old can get out their creative side and create their own wind chimes from beads, cutlery and other bits and bobs.

All materials are supplied.

Bookings essential: https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/january-holiday-program-wind-chimes-stroud-tickets-217351372807

An Afternoon at the Circus

On 19 January Tea Gardens Library will be putting on ‘An Afternoon at the Circus’ from 2:30PM.

A fun-filled afternoon is planned with games and circus themed crafts suitable for those aged five years’ and above.

Bookings essential: https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/january-holiday-program-an-afternoon-at-the-circus-tea-gardens-tickets-157430529953

Summer Reading Club

MidCoast libraries are also hosting the Summer Reading Club: Tales of Wonder, where children aged up to the age of sixteen are encouraged to spend time reading, whilst earning great prizes along the way.

To register, head to the link below, search for MidCoast Libraries (AUS) and follow the steps to make an account and get reading.

Summer Reading Club: https://midcoastlibraries.beanstack.org/reader365

By Tara CAMPBELL