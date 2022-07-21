Fun times – Sawtell Rotary Trivia Night is back

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SAWTELL Rotary Club Trivia Night, raising funds for the Rotary School Programs, is back on 2 September at the Sawtell RSL.

The annual event has been cancelled two years running because of Covid, so the club is keen to kick off again with a well-attended event.



“On the night we run a raffle with excellent prizes, main prize is an LCD television, plus Majestic Cinema vouchers, Blooms the Chemist vouchers, Bistro vouchers from the RSL Club plus many more,” Alan Freedman Youth/International Director, Sawtell Rotary, who is coordinating the event, told News Of The Area.

There’s a maximum of eight per team and individuals are catered for; just get in contact with Alan on 0419 357 864 or [email protected] to book your spot.

The trivia is run professionally by Oppy Entertainment.

The club suggests teams choose a creative name and dress in theme.

“We ask people to have a theme and dress accordingly, some do, some don’t,” said Alan.

Halfway through the evening supper is provided.

Alan said, “We have lots of fun on the night, always plenty of laughs and good humour.

“The RSL gives away quite a few single beer vouchers for certain answers from the floor, Jordan Oppy, running the trivia is quite amusing, and we certainly have plenty of interaction between the schools, they’re usually in the front six tables.

“We provide a cup for the winning school staff team.

“There’s always a good atmosphere in the room and everyone leaves happy.”

Proceeds go towards Rotary’s literacy program, operational for about 18 years.

“We support students for the Santos Science experience, National Youth Science Forum, Rotary Youth Leadership Awards, public speaking competition, just to name a few.

“We also provide all local primary schools with books.

“Each school receives books to the value of approximately $500, annually,” he said.

Late last month, Sawtell Rotary saw the happy outcome of another charitable activity.

Some time ago the club Board decided it wanted to buy a defibrillator, agreeing it was an important community asset.

Alan and Ray Baldwin from Rotary went around all the local businesses to see which companies had defibrillators, if any.

“There were only about three others in Sawtell and as the cinema is open ‘til late we decided, with their agreement, to place one in their foyer.

“We presented it to Judi Quinn, Manager at Majestic Cinema Sawtell.”

The money was raised through sausage sizzles and general fundraising.

“We will soon be placing signs around the shops advising people where all the defibs are located in First Avenue (Sawtell).

“The company that supplied the defib gave all the staff at the cinema instructions about how to apply it should the situation arise,” said Alan.

By Andrea FERRARI