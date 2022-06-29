Funding allocated for upgrades at Hunter River High School and Irrawang High School

0 SHARES Share Tweet

FUNDING has been allocated within the NSW Budget for upgrades at Hunter River High School and Irrawang High School.

The project is part of the continuing school building boom, with the NSW Government investing $1.6 billion in school infrastructure funding this budget.



Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter Taylor Martin said this investment is a great boost for the local community.

“Our school building program will secure a brighter future for Port Stephens families for generations to come,” Mr Martin said.

The 2022-23 budget contains $5.6 million and $5 million respectively to continue major upgrades and refurbishments at Hunter River High School and Irrawang High School delivering upgraded core facilities and dedicated learning support spaces.

Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell said the NSW Government is investing an additional $1.6 billion to deliver 23 new and upgraded schools in this budget.

“Since 2017, the NSW Government has invested $9.1 billion in school building projects, and we will keep funding school infrastructure at record levels to ensure that students right across NSW have access to high quality learning facilities,” Ms Mitchell said.

The NSW Government is investing $8.6 billion over the next four years, continuing delivery of 160 new and upgraded schools.