Funding available for MidCoast events

IF you’re planning to hold an event or festival on the Myall Coast this year, it’s time to apply to Council for sponsorship.

“If you’ve got a vision for a vibrant event, we want to hear from you,” said Ms Deb Tuckerman, MidCoast Council’s Manager of Growth, Economic Development and Tourism.



Because of community feedback, Council has made some important changes to the sponsorship categories, the timing of applications and the application process.

These changes make it easier to understand which category your event belongs to.

The categories include community and local events (up to $2,500), events and festivals (up to $10,000), and regionally significant events ($10,000 and over).

“Supporting the community to hold a diverse selection of events is part of our commitment to helping build a sense of local spirit, attracting visitors to the region, stimulating the economy, and putting MidCoast on the map.

“After some challenging years due to COVID-19 restrictions, it will be uplifting to once again see the community come together to celebrate all that our region has to offer culturally.”

If you plan to hold a community and local event between 1 April 2022 and 30 June 2023, you should apply now.

These are smaller events, usually for local residents.

It is important to note that there will only be one round of funding for community and local events that take place up until 30 June 2023.

This is different to previous years, so apply now and be sure not to miss out.

Events and festivals scheduled between 1 July and 31 December 2022 should also apply now. There will be a second round of applications for events and festivals to be held 1 January – 30 June 2023.

You can request help from Council for events in the regionally significant category at any time.

Applications close on 31 March.

Visit www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Community/Grants-and-funding for more information.