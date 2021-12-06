Funding available for Surf Life Saving Clubs

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LOCAL Surf Life Saving Clubs can apply for grants up to $500,000 following the opening of the NSW Government’s Surf Club Facility Program.

Up to $4 million is available to Surf Life Saving Clubs across NSW for the upgrade, restoration and construction of facilities.

Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter Taylor Martin said local surf clubs could receive grants of $30,000-$500,000 for projects that will enable them to continue to keep people safe on our beaches.

“Our local surf life saving volunteers provide a world-class service to keep safe in the water and on our beaches,” Mr Martin said.

“It’s vital surf life savers have modern fit for purpose facilities, I encourage all local clubs to apply for funding.”

Minister for Sport Natalie Ward said the Surf Club Facility Program, worth $16 million over four years, will build, upgrade and restore surf life saving facilities.

“We have nearly 130 Surf Life Saving Clubs here in NSW which are the hub of our coastal communities,” Mrs Ward said.

“This support will allow significant upgrades, so the 75,000 club members across the state who do such important work volunteering at our beaches can focus on saving lives.”

Surf Life Saving NSW President George Shales OAM said safe, accessible and secure rescue facilities across NSW remain a top priority.

“Last year our volunteer surf lifesavers performed over 3,000 rescues, 143,000 preventative actions and 7,000 first aid treatments.

“The Surf Club Facility Program will improve the ongoing important community service our lifesavers deliver,” Mr Shales said.

Hunter Surf Life Saving Clubs to have benefitted previously from the program include

Cooks Hill, Dixon Park, Redhead and Stockton.

Applications for this round of grants close on 21 January 2022.

Grants between $30,000 to $500,000 are available for each project.

For more details, see: https://sport.nsw.gov.au/clubs/grants/SCFP