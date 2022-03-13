Funding Boost Aims To Ease COVID Financial Pressures on Not-For-Profits

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MEMBER for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said the State Government’s Social Sector Support Fund provides organisations with grants of up to $200,000.

“The social services sector has worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to support people doing it tough,” Mr Singh said.



“This funding will provide our frontline organisations with a helping hand.

The funding will support not-for-profits who have seen a decline in their revenue and can be used to assist with brokering services and support for clients,” Mr Singh said.

The grants support organisations which slipped through other safety nets provided by JobSaver or JobSaver Not-for-profit and work across the child and family services, domestic violence, homelessness, health, disability and animal welfare sectors.

Coffs Region organisations sharing the funding package are Volunteering Coffs Harbour Incorporated ($150,000), Woolgoolga Neighbourhood Centre Inc ($40,000), Boambee East Community Centre Inc ($20,000), UCA Lifeline North Coast ($200,000), Coffs Harbour Employment Support Services Ltd ($200,000), The Community Transport Company Limited ($200,000) and Coffs Harbour Home Modification & Maintenance Service Inc ($40,000).

More than 400 organisations across NSW are receiving funding through the Fund.

“These organisations are delivering critical frontline services and support to vulnerable people and this program will ease financial pressure and help them recover after what’s been an incredibly challenging time,” Mr Singh said.

By Paul FOGARTY