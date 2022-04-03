Fundraiser for overnight homeless shelter at Jetty Markets

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MOTORING on with her project to create an overnight shelter for the homeless in Coffs Harbour, Doris Cowan has been well supported by the local community with donations of goods galore.

“In fact we have been given so much household wares that we have way too much at the moment as we are still searching for suitable premises – which is proving more challenging than we anticipated.



"We have clothing, bedding, kitchenware, toys and a whole lot more, all kindly donated by the Coffs community to help with the opening of our 3R's – Rest Refuel Recover – overnight homeless shelter.

“We have clothing, bedding, kitchenware, toys and a whole lot more, all kindly donated by the Coffs community to help with the opening of our 3R’s – Rest Refuel Recover – overnight homeless shelter.

“Due to the overwhelming response, we are able to utilise some of these donations to fundraise.

“We’ve come up with the idea of a market stall at Jetty Markets on Sunday 3 April where we can sell the donations and raise much-needed funds for the homeless.

“Everything will be priced $10 or less.”

A raffle will also be available to raise money for Doris’ 3R’s overnight homeless shelter, which she has high hopes will be opening soon.

All proceeds made on the day will help to buy camp beds, a food truck and storage.

“Rotary Club of Coffs Harbour Daybreak have been so supportive of our shelter project and are pushing for a ten-week trial and are giving us assistance to buy a food van and provide storage for 3R’s.

“They have been amazing,” said Doris.

“To find out more about 3R’s come along to Jetty Markets and have a chat with me or one of the committee members and even put your name down to volunteer with the many roles on offer to help with the operations of the shelter.

“There will be additional information available on the day.

“You can still purchase a new camp bed from MOtackle in Coffs Harbour which will go in the shelter to give those in need somewhere to sleep.

“Donated beds will have your name embroidered on them in recognition of your contribution and support,” said

Doris.

The 3R’s homeless shelter project’s Donations’ Sale will have a stall at the Jetty Markets on Sunday 3 April, starting at 8am.

By Andea FERRARI