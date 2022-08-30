Fundraising For Tomaree Community Hospital





FOR those of us that have turned up at the Tomaree Community Hospital in an emergency we know the value of the service that this hospital offers to our community.

The staff are caring, and while there is a brand new building, there is still more that is needed.



That is where the Tomaree Community Hospital Auxiliary comes into play.

This team of dedicated fundraisers brings in the dollars to make a difference to the care that we all get when we walk through the door in need.

On Saturday, 20 August the Hospital Auxiliary had a Sausage Sizzle fundraiser at Bunnings Taylors Beach.

Deborah Schofield of the Tomaree Community Hospital Auxiliary told News Of The Area, “A total of $2,500.00 was raised including the proceeds from a Fathers Day raffle.

“The raffle first prize went to a young mother with three children (from Nelson Bay), and second prize was won by one of our member’s Marilyn Jennings.”

The team are very grateful to Bunnings, BWS, The Newcastle and Port Stephens Gamefish Club and Zenith Restaurant Shoal Bay for the raffle donations.

The Good Food People of Salamander Bay supplied the sausages, the drinks were supplied by Woolworths Nelson Bay, and the bread and serviettes were contributed by Coles at Salamander Bay.

“Thank you all for the Donations and the community for your Generous support, these funds will go towards our next wishlist,” she said.

The Auxiliary are very thankful for all the support that they have from local businesses and the community.

The team are working towards purchasing some recliner chairs for palliative care patients’ relatives and organising some heating/cooling and new furniture for the Queensland room at the facility.

For information about the Tomaree Community Hospital Auxiliary please contact Jayne on 0409 362 245 or Christine on 0488 007 123.

By Marian SAMPSON