Funkadelic art exhibition opens at Sawtell Gallery

FUNK music and hippy culture are huge influences in local Sawtell artist Phil Simpson’s work, an exhibition of which is opening in Sawtell Gallery from Friday 6 May.

The special exhibition is titled Love, Peace & Oneness Too.



Funky Phil, as he is locally known, has been seriously creating art for over seven years and previously contributed to a community run art program in Coffs Harbour called Visual Noise with abstract artist Rachel Komasari.

Phillip’s unique art pushes boundaries, has a bold colour palette, is socially relevant and is painted through the eyes of how he views our current climate.

His inspirations stem from the social and political sectors, splashed with a hippy sense of colour.

“I am inspired by activist artists like Martin Sharp RIP, Kara Walker and Banksy.

“I love the hippy movement and George Clinton.

“I’ve been inspired by the Parliament Funkadelic stage show of colours…check out his majestic stroll out of a spaceship landing on stage on YouTube as Dr Funkenstein.

“I love his concept of all welcome aboard the mothership (Earth).

“I could watch Soul Train on YouTube with Don Cornelius RIP for hours on end.

“A combination of hippy and funk and soul culture leads to heaps of vibrant colour.

“I have done local comedy at events organised by Ben Stevenson and there is plenty of humour in my work.”

Opening night for Love, Peace & Oneness Too is tonight, Friday 6 May at 6pm.

The event is hippy themed with music and food served.

“I can promise the opening night of my exhibition certainly won’t be boring.

“No one will leave singing ‘I’m bored, I’m chairman of the bored’ like Iggy Pop.

“I feel great when I paint and will often do so to old funky music by Sly and the Family Stone, Parliament Funkadelic and modern day funkateers – Brooklyn Funk Essentials are worth a check out.

“My favourite bass player is Bootsy Collins’ very colourful character.

“Mainly I paint in acrylic with some mixed media and there will be some ceramics involved in my exhibition.”

Love, Peace & Oneness Too will be on exhibition at Sawtell Art Gallery, 6 May to 21 May.

Gallery hours are 11 am – 3 pm from Tuesday to Sunday.

Phone: (02) 6658 6477.

By Andrea FERRARI