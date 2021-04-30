Further disaster assistance to help those affected by February’s severe storms

0 SHARES Share Tweet

FOLLOWING the severe storms of 25 February, further assistance has been announced in line with the wider disaster declaration.

“This is a great outcome for our community, and the Coffs Harbour Electorate,” said Gurmesh Singh.

“Member for Page, Kevin Hogan and I have fought hard to ensure the Corindi community received the same level of assistance as other flood-ravaged communities in NSW.”



There are two categories.

Primary Producers can apply for The Special Disaster Grant, $75,000 covering Storms & Floods.

This grant is available to eligible primary producers, following the declaration of a Natural Disaster by the NSW Government and approval of the Australian Government.

Criteria for this assistance measure states that it is only provided in the event of Natural Disasters that have severely affected communities, regions or sectors.

Small Business Grants of up to $50,000 are available for eligible small business owners and not-for-profit organisations.

Claims are available through Service NSW.

For more information contact the Disaster Customer Care Service on 13 77 88, visit the Service NSW website, or the Rural Assistance Authority:

https://www.raa.nsw.gov.au/disaster-assistance/special-disaster-grants-floods.

By Andrea FERRARI