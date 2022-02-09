Further funding for koala habitat

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MINISTER for the Environment Sussan Ley was in Port Stephens on Monday to talk about the protection of the East Coast’s koala population.

More government funding to conserve koala habitats is now available for businesses and community groups, with a $50 million dollar announcement building on a previously announced $24 million dollars.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

This announcement brings the Morrison Government’s commitment to koala conservation to almost $75 million since 2019.

The additional $50 million investment over the next four years includes $20 million for habitat to restore koala habitat and manage threats, including large and medium scale projects.

“We are really, really serious about what we need to do as a federal government to protect the health and habitat for koalas,” said Ms Ley.

“Much of the package is going towards habitat, but there are opportunities for communities to approach the government for funding for work that does benefit both the koala and its environment.”

Minister Ley praised the Oakvale Wildlife Park’s educational facility, recognising the business not just as exhibitors but as a conservation and education facility.

“When I meet people like Kent and Leanne (Oakvale owners) and the work that they are doing for koalas, I feel really privileged,” Ms Ley said.

Oakvale Wildlife Park is home to koalas with a diverse range of DNA which is also disease free.

The park is actively involved in a koala breeding program.

The funding will mostly be distributed in Queensland and New South Wales.

The Minister stated that Liberal Candidate for Paterson Brooke Vitnell has already asked for part of the funding package to be spent in Port Stephens.

“When we invest in koala habitat it makes sense to do it where the koala trees are, where the koala corridors are and in strong areas of habitat, and you can do it on a landscape scale, we are already doing that in northern NSW and Southern Queensland.

“Every level of government has to act when it comes to koalas – state, local and Federal Government.

“A lot of the issues do concern State Government planning processes.

“What we are doing as a Federal Government is taking the lead with really serious investment in the species as a whole, its habitat, its health and supporting communities.”

It is estimated that 50 percent or more of our koalas have chlamydia.

“A portion of the funding will go towards how to treat that disease and other problems that koalas have.

“Habitat is the main game,” she said.

When questioned on the subject of the impact of multiple developments impacting on koala habitats the Minister said it is important that the cumulative impact of development on koala habitat be considered by the relevant government.

Federal Liberal Candidate for Paterson Brooke Vitnell said she will fight to ensure that Port Stephens region receives its fair share of the new funding.

“This package from the Morrison Government is a wonderful opportunity to secure much needed funds to support Port Stephens based-projects that help preserve our beautiful koalas,” Ms Vitnell said.

“We have terrific organisations in Port Stephens that would benefit from these funds,” Vitnell said.

“Protecting these precious koalas is an absolute priority for the people of Port Stephens and across the Hunter.

“I am a general member of Port Stephens Koalas myself and know how beloved this native icon is for our community.

“My view is that we can’t do enough to ensure the long-term recovery and health of our beloved koala population,” said Vitnell.

“It takes hard work from our tireless vets, scientists and nurses and I’ll be backing them in by advocating for more local funds.”

By Marian SAMPSON