Future Forward Tourism Symposium comes to Urunga C-ex

FUTURE Forward is the theme to inspire attendees at Destination North Coast Tourism’s Symposium on June 24 at C.ex Urunga Golf & Sports Club.

Destination North Coast along with co-host Bellingen Shire Council, will host the day-long symposium and new-look Awards Gala Dinner in the evening.



Michael Thurston, General Manager of Destination North Coast told News Of The Area, “Future Forward is all about opportunities going forwards and connecting to make things happen.”

Attendees are a cross section from the tourism industry, local government, representatives from various stakeholders.

“It gives them a chance to be together and be inspired by different ideas, and take at least two or three things out of this that they could implement themselves.”

The keynote speaker is acclaimed entrepreneur and innovator Gus Balbontin.

“Gus has worked across travel publishing and is globally recognised for his influence in developing cutting edge products and technologies,” said Michael.

“Gus’s keynote is titled ‘Adapt’ so prepare to strap yourselves in for a thought-provoking and energetic opener to our event.”

Presenters will highlight Regenerative Tourism and discuss sustainable tourism practices.

The Tourism Symposium will deliver first-hand updates from Destination NSW and Tourism Australia, and presents the ideal platform for Destination North Coast to launch some exciting upcoming projects that will appeal to a broad cross-section of tourism industry stakeholders.

This year’s Symposium aims to stimulate and challenge individuals, businesses and destinations to think about how they can continue to evolve to meet market and environmental challenges and remain competitive.

Michael Grieve, Manager, Economic and Business Development at Bellingen Shire Council told News Of The Area, “This is a great opportunity to showcase our destination as well as providing professional development and learning for local tourism operators.

”Council is thrilled to share some of the exciting tourism projects we’ve been working on over the last twelve months.

“This will cover the Shire’s new Branding Strategy, progress on the Great Koala National Park initiative, development of our Inclusive Tourism Strategy and major upgrades to some of our key nature-based tourist attractions like Dangar Falls in Dorrigo.”

By Andrea FERRARI