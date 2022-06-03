Galambila Aboriginal Health Service granted funding for health and wellbeing program

0 SHARES Share Tweet

GALAMBILA Aboriginal Health Service, which works in and around Coffs Harbour and Bellingen, is one organisation on the Mid North Coast receiving a share of funding in Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation’s (NPCF) latest round of grants.

A grand total of $834,000 has been granted to eleven regional charities and community groups by the Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation for projects improving health and social wellbeing for those most in need, and initiatives supporting disadvantaged and at-risk young people.



Jennifer Leslie, Chair of the Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation, said the organisations receiving grants will deliver a broad range of positive outcomes that will improve lives across regional NSW.

“These grants will directly support people from the Central Coast to the Northern Rivers, across projects that range from the day-to-day practicality of providing meals through to cutting-edge medical programs,” said Ms Leslie.

Tracy Singleton, Chief Executive Officer at Galambila Aboriginal Health Service, told News Of The Area about the work they will be doing around Coffs and Bellingen.

“It’s about improving health and closing the gap.

“We are looking at ten families every term, so 60 families over twelve months, which is a fair goal.

“Our footprint takes in Coffs Harbour and Bellingen shires across Gumbaynggirr country – though Gumbaynggirr country is much bigger than that.

“We have a population of over 5,000 Aboriginal people in our area and I think that if we can reach 60 families that’s a really good start.”

The program will be based around early childhood development.

“We may start with something like hearing and bring in speakers and have playgroups where we bring Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander families together, that live on Gumbaynggirr country, and they’ll be able to talk through issues that they actually deal with that may not be issues the broader community deal with, so they’re not going to be isolated in what they bring to the table.”

Jennifer Leslie said, “This program aims to ‘close the gap’ for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children by providing an innovative and localised child focused early intervention parenting group delivered with cultural integrity and sensitivity.

“It is an incredible grass roots project that is going to improve school readiness, school attendance and overall health outcomes for future generations.

“We’re delighted to be able to play a part in that.”

Tracy added that the $140,000 for the ‘Deadly Kids… Healthy Mob!’ program had the potential to be life-changing for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

“By helping teach the parents and carers of children aged zero to four in our community about the importance of a healthy start – looking at areas like nutrition, healthy relationships and fun with play – we not only empower these parents and carers, but also give the youngest, most vulnerable people in our community the best possible start to life.

“This holistic program will see young children, their parents and carers gain direct access to the best in not just healthcare but health education, meaning the benefits will be felt for years to come.”

The other three projects that will benefit communities throughout the Mid North Coast from this funding round are: The Shepherd Centre – TSC Hunter Initiative – $110,000; Autism Camp Australia – Helping Hands Project – $87,000 and Rainbow Club – Bringing Rainbow Clubs to Northern NSW – $60,000.

By Andrea FERRARI