Galleries in the Gardens presents ‘Cool Summer’ art exhibition

GALLERIES in the Gardens (GIG) artists have been busy creating new work for their upcoming exhibition.

With a theme of ‘Celebrating Nature around the Myall’, GIG artists are excited to bring this new exhibition to The Gallery.



“This is an expansive theme and we have only to open our eyes to find inspiration,” Cathriona Kelly, Visual Communications for Galleries In The Gardens told News Of The Area.

The exhibition will run from 5 January 2022 – 31 January 2022 from Wednesdays to Sundays with free entry and wheelchair access available.

GIG are also extremely pleased to announce that the local Myall Koala and Environment Group (MKEG) has sponsored this year’s Cool Summer exhibition.

As a result of this generous sponsorship, there will be one 1st prize for 2D work and another for ceramic/sculpture exhibits with the judge being an independent artist from outside the area.

“MKEG fosters preservation of the locally endangered koala population, is actively involved in protecting the Hawks Nest and Tea Gardens environment, as well as monitoring both appropriate and inappropriate development proposals on the Myall Coast and GIG is pleased to be associated with them,” Ms Kelly said.

The group will be raffling a large painting donated and produced by Galleries In The Gardens artist with all proceeds being donated to MKEG.

Alongside this, there will be a large basket of gourmet goods raffled to raise funds for Wildlife In Need of Care.

GIG will also raffle a large basket of gourmet goodies, donated by GIG members.

“All are encouraged to join us at our opening night on Friday 7 January at 5PM for a very sociable and friendly community evening at The Gallery,” Ms Kelly said.

By Tara CAMPBELL