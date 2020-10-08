Galleries in the Gardens Student Art Award Winners Announced

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AN extraordinary, three metres high drawing has taken top prize in the inaugural Galleries in the Gardens Student Art Award.

Year 12 student Jake Billinghurst calls his winning work ‘Thanks Dad’.

Community members can visit the special exhibition showcasing all the Bulahdelah Central School entries at The Gallery, 81 Marine Drive, Tea Gardens, from noon Wednesday 7 October, then 10am to 3pm daily Thursday through Sunday 11 October.

“Dad’s always been there by my side, helping me with every aspect of life. He supports me and allows me to succeed and achieve my goals. He has been a great influence on the way I have grown as a person both physically and mentally,” said Jake.

The judges were unanimous in their decision.

“It is a brilliant work with excellent composition and perspective,” said Lesly Stevenson, president of the art group known as ‘GiG’.

“We are delighted to award Jake as winner in our first Galleries in the Gardens Student Art Award”.

Emilie Tseronis, GIG’s head of curatorial said, “Working with just three pencils Jake has beautifully produced maximum effect on a grand scale.”

Judges Vanessa Shultz, head of Humanities Dept and Visual Arts teacher Sue Cross at the school agreed.

“Jake is an amazing artist and we really hope he continues to create artworks.

“Its emotional representation is powerful, emotive and reflective – brilliantly conceived and executed.”

Jake wins $500, a certificate and the opportunity to display and sell at The Gallery through the year.

Highly Commended were Annabella Whyman for ‘Mi Familia’, a joyful family depiction, and Natasha Veith for ‘Mirror Image’, six delicate watercolour portraits of her mum and herself.

Each received certificates and $50.

A Certificate of Merit goes to Harrison Hughes for his Terri Dragon papier mache sculpture.

Galleries in the Gardens, Inc is a not-for-profit art group and this Award is one of its community activities.

For more details check Facebook: GalleriesInTheGardens or visit www.galleriesinthegardens.com.au.