Galleries in the Gardens to present Winter Warmer ‘Movement’ Exhibition

THE Galleries in the Gardens are hosting a new event.

Opening on Friday 10 June from 5pm, the Winter Warmer Exhibition titled ‘Movement’ will be displayed in the Gallery.



‘Movement’ is an exhibition of paintings, mixed media, photography, ceramics and sculptures by the Galleries in the Gardens artists.

Anita Woods, Secretary of the committee at the gallery invites everyone to join the Galleries in the Gardens to celebrate their biggest event of the year.

“The exhibition will officially be opened on Friday and we would love the community to join us to help celebrate this popular winter exhibition.

“This year we have Jo Chisholm-Ray judging the artworks, which is not to be missed,” Ms Woods said.

Jo Chisholm-Ray is a well-known art educator, gallery owner, artist and art tutor who has over 45 years in the art industry.

Jo will be judging the artworks, with the winner to be announced at the opening of the exhibition.

The Winter Warmer will run from Wednesday 8 June through to Monday 27 June at the Gallery at 81 Marine Drive.

The Gallery is open six days a week from 10am-3pm and closed on Tuesdays.

By Tara CAMPBELL