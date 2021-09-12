GenHealth Youth Service launches at Nambucca Youthie

0 SHARES Share Tweet

GENHEALTH Youth Services launched a youth mental health and wellbeing support service at the Nambucca Youthie on Monday, 6 September 2021.

Louise Tan from GenHealth told News Of The Area, “GenHealth Youth Services is a service of GenHealth, which is a community based organisation providing primary health services that promote physical, mental and social wellbeing across the Mid North Coast and Clarence areas.

“GenHealth Youth Services is funded by the Healthy North Coast Primary Health Network.”

When asked if this new service is the result of an identified need for youth in the Valley Ms Tan explained that GenHealth and Healthy North Coast “embarked on a co-design project to better understand and respond to the Nambucca Valley’s youth mental health services”.

“The Nambucca co-design shops involved young people who had accessed the previous service and included their friends and families.”

Three specific needs were identified: early intervention and social connectedness, technology-enabled care coordination, and post-attempt care support by facilitated clinical screening and connection.”

Ms Tan said the new service aims to meet these needs by:

1.Providing young people with greater access to social groups, and supporting those who share a lived experience of mental health, including better access to peer workers

2. Youth workers supporting digital health strategies; and greater availability of digital devices for access to telehealth

3. Identifying young people needing support and linking agencies that provide additional care and support to young people, family and friends in times of need.

Throughout the country many people are requiring additional support during this unusual time with COVID restrictions and the impact that this is having on day-to-day living.

“Data across the country shows us that more young people are requiring support during these unprecedented times of COVID-19 and face many uncertainties,” said Ms Tan.

All appointments for this service are currently online, and GenHealth hopes to be able to offer in person appointments once restrictions allow.

The service can be accessed through self referral and external referral (another service/family or friend).

GenHealth Youth Services can be contacted by email at nambucca@genhealth.org.au and is open Mondays and Tuesdays from 9am-5pm.

By Rachel MCGREGOR-ALLEN