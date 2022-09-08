Geoff Bassett Teaches Farmers To Care For Soil

GEOFF Bassett is a fifth generation farmer who has been dealing with challenging environments since he was twelve years old.

He has been consulting for over 20 years, sharing his expertise in natural land management principles, bolstered by practical applications and his hands-on farming skills from machinery usage to harvesting.



Mr Bassett champions enhancing on-farm soil fertility through mineral balancing, microbiology, carbon sequestration and promoting biodiversity to increase net profitability and ensure long term environmental resilience to our changing weather patterns.

He has worked extensively with Landcare groups across Australia for the last 35 years and is a project leader and research collaborator with The Carbon Farm and Southern Cross University.

He has been receiving recognition for his work since 1988 and this year was a finalist for the Bob Hawke Landcare Award.

He realised, as a young farmer, that he was spending too much money with few results and turned to nature for answers.

Through trial-and-error, he came to understand that soil is a farmer’s greatest asset.

He recognised that weeds indicate mineral deficiencies and that hard soil needs microbiological organisms, and that soil improvement can be done without harsh chemicals.

He also recognised that there is no ‘virgin soil’ anymore, so farmers have to care for the soil they have.

Mr Bassett told News Of The Area, “I’ve been studying better farming methods while caring for our environment successfully for more than 30 years.

“I know we can produce food and fibre and improve the health of the land at the same time.

“I started consulting to other farmers to share that knowledge to make farming communities more profitable and healthier,” he said.

Mr Bassett farmed 8,000 acres and was able to dramatically improve the output with affordable, less labour intensive methods.

Most of his consultancy clients have at least 2,000 acres west of the Great Dividing Range.

“I’ve got practical, profitable ways for farmers to improve their methods,” he said.

For example, he said fungi in soil must be fed to improve the microbiological cover, using trace minerals and products that are ‘soil friendly’.

Mr Bassett is now sharing his expertise more widely through a new website at www.farmmojo.com.

He offers online courses, consultancy services and a range of resources to extend his influence.

He said there has already been a very good response to the website because there is a growing awareness of the importance of soil problems.

“I’m overwhelmed with farmers seeking better methods,” Mr Bassett said.

By Andrew VIVIAN