Geoff King Motors Boaties take on North Coast Series

COFFS Harbour Surf Life Saving Club’s Geoff King Motors Boaties have been excelling in the North Coast Boat Series, helped along with their new surf boat.

A generous sponsorship from Geoff King Motors has allowed the Club to purchase a new, second-hand surf boat which has helped put the club’s four crews into great contention in the North Coast Boat Series.

The Club has had a healthy start to the season, building to four solid teams; Open Men, Open

Women, Reserve Men and Masters 160s.

After the first two rounds of the North Coast Boat Series, the Reserves men crew are on top of their division ahead of Woolgoolga and Stockton.

The Open men’s crew are sitting in the top two with some strong competition from Wauchope Bonny Hills who are currently leading the division.

The Masters 160’s men are currently sitting in second position behind South West Rocks.

The under 19s junior girls crew will be making their debut at the next carnival in the new year and have been training hard and are looking forward to putting their training into practice.

“We are so proud to be a part of the Coffs Harbour Surf Life Saving Club’s Boat Crews,” said Geoff King.

“There’s a few good crews this season which is great, especially the young kids coming through the ranks.

“It’s good to see our lifesavers training hard and then seeing them on patrols, guiding and helping the public to enjoy our beaches too.”

The next North Coast Boat Series event was due to be held at Scotts Head on 8 January, however was postponed to a future date to be determined.

The series is then due to go to Evans Head in February, with the final taking place at Park Beach, Coffs Harbour on 19 March, followed by a celebration at the Surf Club Restaurant.

By David WIGLEY