George The Steer Rescued By NSW SES Port Stephens

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE SES do more than help out people in need – they often end up helping out our four-legged friends as well.

Last NSW SES – Port Stephens responded to a large animal rescue at Nelson Plains.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

Alysha Springett of the NSW SES Port Stephens told News Of The Area, “George the steer wandered too close to the edge of a flood ditch and found his way into a puddle of trouble.”

The steer weighs in at approximately one tonne and took around two hours to free from the muddy ditch.

George is a twenty-year-old Friesian steer who had sunk into the mud and become stuck with his front feet bent underneath him.

NSW SES Rescue Operators worked with NSW Rural Fire Service Raymond Terrace Brigade, the local vet, George’s family, kind locals and an excavator to free George from the mud.

“We are pleased to report George is uninjured from his misadventure and was left happily chewing his hay, whilst watching everyone clean up after his play in the mud.”

Seven members of the local SES crew were involved in the rescue of George, attending with their heavy rescue vehicle, flood rescue vehicle and their large animal rescue operations trailer.

NSW SES Port Stephens is a volunteer organisation which serves the community of Port Stephens and beyond.

You can find out more about volunteering with the SES at ses.nsw.gov.au/get-involved/volunteer/.

By Marian SAMPSON