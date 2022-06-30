Get Creative these July School Holiday at Your Bellingen Shire Library

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BELLINGEN, Dorrigo and Urunga libraries are set to host another round of exciting activities based on the theme of wintertime. In these coming school holidays, it’s time for the kids to get creative whilst making an item they can take home.

All materials are supplied for both workshops.



“Council received funding through the Winter Holiday Break Grant and have engaged Abby Mitchell to run the wearable art project for teens,” said Shire Librarian, Rowena Sierant.

“We ran this workshop a few years ago and it was hugely popular.”

For the primary aged school children, the Bellingen Shire Libraries have come up with a fun way to explore the season of winter.

They will have an opportunity to make a snow globe as well as other interactive activities for the kids to develop their creative flare.

All events commence at 10am and the dates are as follows:

Wearable Art (teens):

· Urunga Library – Wednesday 7 July

· Bellingen Library – Thursday 8 July

· Dorrigo Library – Friday 9 July

Make a Snow Globe (5-12yo)

· Bellingen Library – Tuesday 12 July

· Dorrigo Library – Tuesday 12 July

· Urunga Library – Wednesday 13 July

If this sounds like an event for your child, secure your place today as numbers are limited.

You can also book online at www.crl.nsw.gov.au or by calling your local library.

For further information contact Rowena Sierant, Shire Librarian on 02 6655 1744.