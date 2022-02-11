Get gardening! TAFE offering free courses

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SOME cool new things are happening at TAFE NSW Coffs Harbour Education Campus (TAFE NSW CHEC), and they’re free.

“TAFE NSW CHEC is excited to be offering three free introductory courses in horticulture, conservation and growing food crops,” Craig Conway, Team Leader, Agriculture, Horticulture, Viticulture and Conservation and Ecosystem Management North Region, tells News Of The Area.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

According to Craig more and more people are turning to their gardens either indoors, in small spaces or their back yards to grow plants for pleasure or the joy of growing and eating their own vegetables.

Gardening is good for you and its numerous benefits are well documented.

“With much change in recent years in the way we work, and people looking to retrain and gain employment in other areas, the interest in horticulture, conservation and production horticulture has steadily increased.

“With hands-on training by our qualified industry trainers, depending on the course chosen each introductory course focuses on key practical skills such as basic propagating and potting skills, basic conservation and land management techniques and investigating soil health.

“Participants in the growing food crops course are encouraged to bring along a soil sample so they can learn about their own vegetable garden soil.

“Whether you have questions or an interest in propagating plants, growing great gardens, producing healthy strong vegetables or understanding your local bushland community, you choose the course you are interested in,” said Craig.

The Courses on offer are:

‘Growing Food Crops’ on Wednesday 16 February.

Horticulture Friday and Conservation Friday, both on Friday, 18 February.

To register please contact Anne Gundry on 66593139 or email [email protected] by close of business on Monday 14 February.

Course will run subject to sufficient student numbers.

Only one course per person.

Phil Connor, President of the Coffs Harbour Community Gardens told News Of The Area, “These free one-day workshops are a great opportunity to learn more about land conservation, food production and horticulture gardening.”

By Andrea FERRARI