Get moving to reduce your stroke risk this November

STROKE Foundation’s annual physical activity fundraiser Stride4Stroke kicked off on Monday, with participants in New South Wales encouraged to get moving any way they choose.

The month-long campaign easily accommodates all people of all ages and abilities and can be adapted to suit COVID-19 restrictions.



Stride4stroke participants set their own activity and fundraising goal and complete it within November.

The focus in 2021 is on increasing ‘moving minutes’ which is an accessible and achievable goal for everyone whether they are walking, running, cycling, doing online fitness classes or setting a movement target in stroke recovery.

Stroke Foundation New South Wales State Manager Rhian Paton-Kelly applauded those taking part in Stride4Stroke this year, recognising the pandemic is a challenging environment to remain active and motivated.

“It is wonderful to see people using Stride4Stroke as inspiration to focus on their health and to get moving,” Ms Paton-Kelly said.

“One million strokes a year globally are linked to physical inactivity. This means too many lives are being impacted by stroke unnecessarily.

“Research tells us 30 minutes of exercise five times a week can reduce your stroke risk by 25 percent.”

A stroke attacks the brain and can change lives in an instant. It’s estimated almost 9000 people will have a stroke in New South Wales for the first time in 2021, while more than 955,000 people are not getting enough physical activity, putting them at greater risk of stroke and other chronic disease.

Stroke Foundation Chief Executive Officer Sharon McGowan wished “Striders” all the best with their chosen physical activity and said the funds they raise will benefit stroke survivors and their families.

“Every dollar raised will have an enormous impact,” Ms McGowan said.

“It will help us to prevent stroke, fund research and support survivors and their families at all stages of the recovery journey.

“It’s not too late – sign up to Stride4Stroke to stride your own way, wherever you are. Reduce your stroke risk and make a positive difference to the stroke community.”

Stride4Stroke participants are reminded to adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines.

To register as an individual or to join a group visit www.Stride4stroke.org.au