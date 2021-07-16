Get planting on National Tree Day, for the environment’s sake

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SEEDS are being sown for a nostalgic theme in the run-up to Australia’s 25th Schools Tree Day on 30 July and National Tree Day on 1 August, the country’s largest annual tree planting and nature care events, organised by Planet Ark.

“This year we celebrate a quarter century of planting trees, so we decided to run a new idea called #ThrowbackTreeday,” Liam Taylor from Planet Ark Environmental Foundation told News Of The Area.

“For this we are encouraging past participants to post a photo of them at a previous National Tree Day event (or just out enjoying nature) with a more recent photo of them still enjoying what the great outdoors has to offer.

“Overall we encourage all Australians to get outside and planting trees this National Tree Day wherever it is safe to do so.”

National Tree Day is a call to action for all Australians to put their hands in the earth and give back to their local community and environment.

At Planet Ark we believe that by fostering a more intimate connection with nature, humanity will be inspired to act in its best interests.

“National Tree Day provides an opportunity for Australians to venture outdoors, do something good for the environment, get to know their community and nurture that positive connection,” said Liam.

“It might be surprising, but research shows hugging a tree has similar positive benefits to hugging someone you love.

“It releases those same happy chemicals such as oxytocin, dopamine and serotonin, resulting in feelings of calmness, happiness and emotional bonding.

“This is especially important to know during these COVID times, when we might not be able to access the hugs we usually can, so get out and give it a try.”

Since inaugurating National Tree Day in 1996, over five million volunteers have planted over 26 million trees.

Resources are available through the National Tree Day toolkit on the website to help councils, community groups, businesses and schools engage with the program. See: https://treeday.planetark.org/toolkit or search National Tree Day toolkit online.

By Andrea FERRARI