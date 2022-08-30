Get reading at the Tilligerry Community Library

BUT where is it?

This is the most asked question by those wanting to borrow books in Tilligerry.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The Tilligerry Community Library is situated on the main road opposite the Lemon Tree Passage Motel and when open, has a ‘library’ flag fluttering from a pole in front of it.

It’s been there for decades and is staffed by volunteers and operates from 10am until noon six days per week (Monday to Saturday).

A big makeover a couple of years back saw new carpet, reader friendly furniture and a slick paint job spruce it up.

What’s more, a heavy cull of the least read books and an injection of new stock has something for everyone, including children.

Tilligerry Men’s Shed workers have just removed the old overgrown sign and have carved a new one which is much more visible.

Business is more or less back to normal after a year or so of road work disruptions and the construction of a new police station two doors away.

The library augments the mobile service which visits the villages of Tanilba Bay, Mallabula and Lemon Tree Passage on a rotational basis.

Both services have now recovered from the Covid lockdown restrictions and are back up to pace.

The Tilligerry Community library is located at 46 Meredith Ave, Lemon Tree Passage.

By Geoff WALKER