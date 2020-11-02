Get Ready planning for emergencies – Animals

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CARING for the important animals in our lives during emergencies is part of the Get Ready planning for MidCoast residents.



“Whether you have pets or small animals, you need to care for horses and livestock, or you want to ensure you’re caring for wildlife during emergencies, preparing an animal emergency plan is the next step in our Get Ready program,” said Mayor David West.

“Emergencies can occur suddenly and planning for your pets and animals keeps everyone safe.”

A one-page animal emergency plan will take you just a few minutes to prepare, and can save you valuable time if an emergency happens, and keep your animals safe.

“The plan includes preparing a ‘grab and go’ bag with pet and animal essentials, ensuring you have crates or containers plus transport to move your animals if required, and identifying the place you will take your animals in an emergency.”

You can download the one page animal emergency plan at midcoast.nsw.gov.au/getready and find more information there or visit getreadyanimals.nsw.gov.au

“If you have livestock or horses, you will need to prepare in more detail to look after your animals during an emergency. There’s detailed information for you to follow to prepare for emergencies at getreadyanimals.nsw.gov.au.

“Although native wildlife can be severely affected during emergencies, the message form the NSW SES is you should never enter emergency zones during fires, floods or other disasters.”

These areas are extremely dangerous and your life and the lives of emergency responders can be put at risk.

In addition, some animals are venomous, dangerous, or may be carrying diseases that are life threatening to humans.

Even after the threat has passed there are hazards that can affect your safety.

Specially trained personnel from Government agencies and wildlife response groups enter the impact zones to check on surviving wildlife.

They have the correct protective clothing and the required training to be safe.

If you find wildlife impacted during emergencies, please contact WIRES on 1300 094 737, or Wildlife Rescue Inc on 1300 596 457.

If you are recovering from last year’s bushfires, please visit the link above or call 7955 7777.

If reminders of the bushfires are causing issues for you, please call the Mental Healthline on 1800 011 511.