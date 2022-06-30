Get Up, Stand Up, Show Up for NAIDOC Week on the Coffs Coast

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIDOC Week is nearly here, happening on the Coffs Coast and across Australia on Sunday 3 July to Sunday 10 July.

Nationally NAIDOC Week celebrates and recognises the history, culture, and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.



“NAIDOC Week is an opportunity for all Australians to learn about First Nations cultures and histories and participate in celebrations of the oldest, continuous living cultures on earth,” Chairperson of the NAIDOC Committee for Coffs Coast, Lachlan Skinner, told News Of The Area.

“You can support and get to know your local Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities through activities and events held across the country.

“Whilst we found ways to celebrate through the last two years of restrictions, we can now do NAIDOC the way it was done.

“I am so proud of the committee this year, pulling together to bring the Coffs Coast one of the deadliest NAIDOC Weeks to date,” he said.

This year’s NAIDOC Week calendar really encourages people of Coffs Harbour and surrounds to ‘Get Up! Stand Up!

Show Up!’ as the campaign says, with fourteen events over nine days with something for everyone.

Lachlan, who is the founder of local radio station OneMob Radio, said these events will feature cultural sharing, rides, service information, activities “and of course food”.

As a part of the NAIDOC festivities, there’s the prestigious ‘Yandaarra Aunty Grace Roberts Aboriginal Community Awards’ which will showcase and highlight the hard work and dedication of the community.

This will be happening on Thursday afternoon from 4pm at the Jetty Memorial Theatre.

“For me, NAIDOC Week is ‘Black Fullas Christmas’,” said Lachlan.

“You get to see all the mob, you get the biggest feeds, and you get your year’s supply of pens, water bottles and more,” he laughed.

For more information about NAIDOC Week Celebrations, head to OneMob Radio on Facebook and Instagram to get the live updates and information.

“We would love to see everyone, and anyone join us for our NAIDOC Week celebrations.

“Come and be a part of something special and celebrate the longest living, surviving, and thriving culture in the world.

“And remember…it’s about getting up, standing up and showing up this NAIDOC Week,” Lachlan concluded.

By Andrea FERRARI