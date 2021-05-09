Get your entries in to the Bellingen Readers and Writers Festival Writing Competition

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LOCAL bards get your stories ready for the Bellingen Readers and Writers Festival (BRWF) Writing Competition.

You must live in the Coffs Harbour, Bellingen or Nambucca council areas to enter the competition which is a highly anticipated feature of the festival.

A festival spokesperson said, “The calibre of stories we received last competition was simply outstanding, and in conjunction with the Bellingen Shire Librarians, we can’t wait to read what our local authors have in store next.”



Fiction and creative non-fiction are accepted only and entry is free.

The word limit for junior entries is two hundred and fifty words, for secondary entries one thousand words and for the open section the word limit is set at one thousand five hundred words.

Cash prizes are awarded for first and second place for each category with the open prize awarding three hundred dollars for the first prize.

The stories of all winners and honourable mentions will also be published on the BRWF website.

To read the 2020 winning entries, check out the website at www.bellingenwritersfestival.com.au/updates/2020-writing-competition-winners.

The spokesperson said, “We wish all authors the best of luck with their writing, and don’t forget to get your story submitted before applications close on June 1.

“Tickets to the festival are continuing to sell fast, and multiple sessions are likely to be booked out in the near future.

“While none have sold-out completely yet, several are close, so we do encourage you to book early.”

By Sandra MOON