Get your mind active with beginners Bridge lessons

‘USE it or lose it.’

This is the problem senior citizens face in their twilight years.



That’s why you see older people at gym classes, at yoga or doing aqua fitness sessions in our heated pools.

As far as the brain goes, research shows that mental gymnastics can ward off the dreaded Alzheimers.

Interaction with other people, developing new skills and keeping the brain’s pathways open are great ways to re-energise your mental acumen.

Local groups such as the trivia crew, mahjong, euchre and our ukulele band all help to keep our seniors active, alert and socially connected.

Another activity which will get those synapses really sparkling is the card game of bridge.

A local group meets twice weekly at Club Lemon Tree and they are offering beginners’ lessons starting Tuesday 1 March at 1.30 pm.

No previous experience is necessary.

For all the details call Evon Williams on 0457183157 or Pat Healy on 0429824109.

So dear reader there you have it!

Those new to the area or others housebound or bored can give themselves a boost by getting their minds and bodies into overdrive.

It’s all up to you!

By Geoff WALKER