Get your nominations in for MidCoast Business Awards

MIDCOAST Business Award nominations are closing next Friday!

Entry is simple but must be in by Friday 10 December.



Email us – [email protected]

All details can be found on the website at www.midcoastbusinessawards.com.

Award Categories Include:

Best Start Up Local Chamber Region Winners + Overall Winner

(Bulahdelah, Forster, Gloucester, Harrington, Old Bar, Taree, Tea Gardens & Wingham)

People’s Choice Local Chamber Region Winners + Overall Winner

(Bulahdelah, Forster, Gloucester, Harrington, Old Bar, Taree, Tea Gardens & Wingham)

Community Service Award (business or individual)

Hall of Fame / Outstanding Business Leader

Business Excellence Awards (entry in 1 category only)

Tourism & Hospitality

Professional Services

Health & Wellbeing

Retail Services

Trades and Construction

Business of the Year – Winner and Runner up

Finalists will be announced on 12 January 2022.

The MidCoast Business Awards Gala Dinner will be held on Saturday 12 February 2022 at Club Forster, 19 Strand St, Forster from 6.00pm for a 6.30pm start.

Email [email protected] for more information.