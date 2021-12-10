0 SHARES Share Tweet

‘GINGER Meggs turns 100’, the National Cartoon Gallery’s latest exhibition, has just opened.

“Over Christmas and the New Year the gallery will be packed with vintage Ginger Meggs cartoons, memorabilia, comic books, stamps, coins and fun activities for kids complete with a billycart just like Ginger’s,” Chris Durham, Manager at The National Cartoon Gallery told News Of The Area.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

“Ginger and his gang will also be on the big screen getting up to all sorts of antics.

“While the little mischief-maker turns 100 this year, he’s still Australia’s 10-year-old red-haired larrikin and Australia’s longest-running comic strip.”

Swing by the National Cartoon Gallery and see why Ginger Meggs has captured Australian audiences for 100 years and relive your own childhood memories.

The exhibition runs until 28 February 2020.

Keep an eye on the website and Facebook for school holiday workshops coming in January.

Also showing is the Rotary Cartoon Awards, back for their 33rd year, in an exhibition that runs until 6 March.

“Cartoonists and caricaturists have a wicked sense of humour and nowhere more so than in the fiercely competitive Rotary Cartoon Awards.

“Come and see what the best cartoonists in the country have been sweating over for the past few months as they lampoon our politicians,” said Chris.

On your visit choose your own ‘winning work’ in our People’s Choice competition with six lucky people winning one of six amazing prizes.

The judges will choose this year’s winners and runners in 2022 to be announced at the Rotary Cartoon Awards night to be held on Friday 25 February at the National Cartoon Gallery.

The Precinct Café is now open for coffee, cakes, lunches and functions from Tuesday to Sunday from 10am – 2pm.

The Café is closed 25 and 26 December and 1 January 2022, the Gallery is closed Christmas Day only.

By Andrea FERRARI