Girls football on the rise on the Coffs Coast

SAWTELLl Football Club have amassed 526 registered players in 2021 and it’s female footballers who are turning the dial at the club.

Club President Simon Portus told News Of The Area, “Our senior numbers have grown significantly and 32% of our players are female.

“Along with our new female change rooms that are currently being built, we’ve put a big effort into trying to make girls and women feel at home at our club.

“We’ve fully renovated our existing change rooms to make them more female friendly, we’ve organised free coaching courses and increased the number of female coaches and assistant coaches across the club.

“We have two girls teams in the under 10s, 12s and 14s age groups and one team in U16 and senior women’s competition.

“Teams in our under 12s and under 14s girls are currently leading the competition, in 2022 we are hoping to have two teams in each age group from the U10s through to our senior women.

“As part of Female Football Week on 26 June from 10am we will be having a club BBQ and a ‘come and try’ day for young girls thinking of starting up soccer in 2022.

“There will be lots of games and prizes and we’ll be encouraging our younger players to come and support our Senior women’s team as they take on Corindi at 1pm,” said Simon.

Coffs United enjoyed their first ever girls under 10s derby as the Lionesses and Pridettes played for rule of the jungle, but it was the spirit of the game that shone through as coach and senior player Renae Swarbrick told News Of The Area.

“Our club’s future is looking bright with so many talented female football players, it was such a close game and the girls played it with great spirit.

“Definitely a highlight of this season and can’t wait for our next derby,” said Renae.

By David WIGLEY