Gladys Berejiklian urges NSW to “sprint” towards vaccination targets

“We are really keen, to really sprint. This is a race.”

That is the message from NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian in regards to getting the state’s vaccination numbers up and combating the Delta strain of Covid-19.



A Hunter New England Local Health District spokesperson told News Of The Area,

A Hunter New England Local Health District spokesperson told News Of The Area, “AstraZeneca is available for people aged 18 years and over at Manning Hospital’s COVID-19 Vaccination Hub, at local GPs and at participating pharmacies located in the Taree area.

“In the Port Stephens area, AstraZeneca is available at local GPs and there are a growing number of pharmacies now offering the vaccine.

“People can check their eligibility and make bookings at their nearest available location via the Commonwealth Government’s eligibility checker.

“Participating pharmacies and medical centres are listed here, and more will be added as pharmacies continue to join the program.

“The AstraZeneca vaccine is currently available to anyone 18 years and over, however informed consent needs to be provided.

“This means understanding the risks and benefits of vaccination using the latest information and advice that is available on the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) and the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).

“If you have any questions about receiving AstraZeneca, please speak with your GP before booking an appointment.

“Hunter New England Health vaccination clinics give people the option to bring their second AstraZeneca vaccination forward, within the ATAGI recommended window of 4-12 weeks following the first vaccination.

“Hunter New England Health continues to urge eligible people to come forward for vaccination (providing they are not confirmed COVID-19 cases, contacts of cases, are not isolating and do not have symptoms).

Information about case locations, testing and vaccination rates by local government area and postcode are available on the NSW Government website at https://www.nsw.gov.au/covid-19/find-the-facts-about-covid-19.

With a large number of the cases in the Sydney outbreak impacting Indigenous people, Hunter New England Health are working with Aboriginal communities across the District.

Hunter New England Public Health has a dedicated Public Health Aboriginal team that includes cultural governance informed by Aboriginal community partners across the District.

“The team is working closely with Aboriginal individuals, families and communities throughout the District, including those communities located in the Port Stephens and Raymond Terrace areas, to inform and provide meaningful cultural support as determined by Aboriginal communities.

“The team is working in response to the needs Aboriginal communities identify when providing important public health information and COVID-19 advice about testing, isolation and vaccination options,” they said.

By Marian SAMPSON