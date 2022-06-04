Glenreagh Timber Festival 2022 – celebrating region’s heritage

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Glenreagh Timber Festival, the annual festival that celebrates Glenreagh’s rich woody history dating back to 1858, is on in July.

It’s taking place on Saturday 30 July at Glenreagh Recreation Grounds in the Orara Valley village of Glenreagh,

thanks to sponsors Urunga Chainsaws & Mowers and First Super Australian Industry Superfund.

Glenreagh has a dynamic connection to its timber heritage, with its beautiful original dwellings and its annual celebration of this most beautiful and sustainable material.

“After a two-year hiatus due to the 2019 bushfires and Covid-19 the Glenreagh Timber Festival is back bigger than ever, supported by the Australian Red Cross and Resilience Clarence Valley with the hope to reconnect the wider community and to get back to nature,” event organiser Rikki Cetinich told News Of The Area.

The festival will commence with a Welcome to Country, Smoking Ceremony and traditional cultural dancing which is the first time in the history of the Timber Festival

The day will feature a range of activities which include vintage tractors and machinery displays, blacksmiths tinkering away, working dogs, and a Show and Shine motor bike event run by the Coffs Kobbers and sponsored by the Idle In Café.

The Glenreagh Mountain Railway will also open, for the public to check out the steam engines and carriages and some of the local rail history.

The Men’s Shed in Glenreagh will have a display of all things timber.

“Attendees will have the opportunity to see axemen in action at the state-wide wood chopping event and also see the talented local woodchopping legend Peter Shipman and his crew,” said Rikki.

This year the festival will have a full program of live music which will head into the afternoon until 4:30pm.

The stage will feature local and nationwide acts.

Names such as Sam Dyball and Sarah McKenna, who are up-and-coming artists from the area will feature, along with the beautiful folk duo ‘The Riverbed Bloomers’ and another well-known duo ‘Annie & The Drifter’.

“Our main act and draw card for the event is The Pigs band, described as unashamedly hillbilly, outrageously entertaining.”

The family band have earned an enthusiastic following for their country music and comedy.

The Pigs currently have a Number 1 album on the Australian Independent Charts with ‘Hillbilly Synthesiser’.

They are famous for turning a well-known song into an entertaining country performance.

“As it is a family day, we have increased the kids’ entertainment this year, with several mega jumping castles and inflatable obstacle courses, free craft corner where the little ones can decorate cupcakes from Glenreagh Bakery or get creative to their heart’s content.

“There will be face painting, a circus playground where they can learn new tricks and master a juggling act.”

Also in the program of events is Steve from Reptile World who will be performing a number of shows displaying some of Australia’s deadliest reptiles.

The adults can take part in interactive workshops such as chocolate making, pottery and basket weaving, along with browsing the market stalls that offer a range of handmade, home grown or high-quality items.

“Enjoy a meal from our collection of multicultural food trucks and let’s not forget the traditional canteen to grab your staple sausage Sanga and help raise money for the local community.”

There is plenty of free parking on-site.

“Just bring your gumboots because it wouldn’t be the Orara Valley if there wasn’t some mud around.

“Entry proceeds go to the twelve community groups in Glenreagh to keep them afloat each year.

*If you would like to get involved with sponsorship contact Rikki Cetinich on 0403 425 906 or by emailing [email protected]”

By Andrea FERRARI