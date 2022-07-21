Glenreagh Timberfest headlines Chris Staff and a lot more

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TIMBERFEST, the annual country festival in Glenreagh, has made the exciting announcement that Chris Staff & Band will headline the entertainment after a sudden withdrawal from the original headliners.

The band will hit Timberfest’s main stage at 2pm on Saturday 30 July at Glenreagh Recreation Grounds.



Rock guitarist Chris is a Tamworth, Gympie Muster and Bundy Bundaberg Round Festival award winner who has played with artists such as Troy Cassar-Daley, The McClymonts, The Sunny Cowgirls, Travis Collins, Paul Costa, Amber Lawrence, Col Finley plus many more.

“After a two-year hiatus, we’re so excited Glenreagh Timberfest is back and can welcome Chris Staff and his band – the audience is going to love it,” Rikki Cetinich, Event Coordinator told News Of The Area.

“We love to support local up-and-coming musicians at the Timber Festival, so we have added a young local trio from Grafton with the band name Hats Off.

“Hats Off are music-loving guys and their music is what you describe as alternate rock.

“They play a mixture of keys, bass, cello, guitar and all have amazing vocals.

“You can catch them on the main stage at 11am.”

Another major hit is a collaboration with Coffs-based Bularri Muurlay Nyanggan Aboriginal Corporation (BMNAC).

“This year we have been lucky enough to incorporate a cultural program of events delivered by BMNAC,” said Rikki.

Funding for this project has been provided by Fire to Flourish, the disaster resilience project.

The culture program begins with smoking and dance by Giingan Gumbaynggirr Dance Crew at 9am with Welcome by Aunty Jenny Skinner.

At 10am there will be a series of damper-making workshops with Aunty Jenny and Language with Clark Webb and Nathan Brennan.

“Our performances, damper sessions and language are run by staff members of BMNAC and Wajaana Yaam,” said a BMNAC spokesperson.

All the activities encompass and showcase the Gumbaynggirr culture.

There will also be an enticing range of artisan markets stalls sharing their wares, to name a few: Wildflower Collective who make pressed flower frames and earrings; Lytchett Living who specialise in insect-deterrent oil burners made from recycled wood such as old railway sleepers and fallen logs; Sirocco Energy Healing, who craft crystals and lamps and Sweet Pea Designs with their earrings and keychains.

The local stalls include: Orara Valley Candles who make soy wax candles, and an abundance of handmade baby and children’s clothes along with leather and woodwork displays.

“It wouldn’t be a Timber Festival without many timber stalls showing recycled furniture, the Men’s Shed and the CWA serving up delicious scones,” said Rikki.

The Festival is split into a few categories this year, aiming to cater to everyone’s interests.

The morning mainly focuses on children’s activities with the kids arena opening at 8:30am.

“My suggestion would be to make your way to the pony rides or face painting to start as these attractions tend to book up for hours.”

There are interactive workshops for the adults.

“We have Flower Crown Making with Freelance Florist, Herbal Tea Blending with Red Sparrow Tea Company, Hands On Air Drying Clay with Yellow Robin Ceramics and Botanical Printed Clay Wind-chimes with Takara Too Studio.”

Prebooking online is suggested or if spots are available sign up on the day at the workshops marquees as you enter the festival.

Another delightful attraction is the Glenreagh Bakery tent with the talented baker, Brooke, hosting a selection of workshops where you can learn to create different sweet tart fillings.

There’s a free cupcake decorating station for the children.

“You will also be able to purchase their scrumptious creations such as sourdough, bread, savouries etc.”

“The afternoon features our headliners on the main stage where you can grab a feed from our food trucks on offer such as Moreish Pizza, who serves up the best pizza in town or Coastal Soul Food who specialise in Southern Fried Chicken,” said Rikki.

“There will be plenty of seating around the stage so you can pull up a bale of hay and take a break while listening to some rockin’ tunes.”

To see more go to https://www.facebook.com/TimberFestival

By Andrea FERRARI