Glenreagh’s Cedar and Steam Art and Photo Exhibition

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MOST of the iconic red cedar trees have been cut down and, sadly, the steam train’s shrill whistle is not heard in the rolling hills of the hinterland.

But, the Glenreagh Museum’s annual art and photo exhibition, Cedar and Steam, remains. Since its inception in 2007 the Exhibition has showcased the creative talents of photographers, painters, drawers, fibre artists and sculptors.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

The Exhibition will be held on Friday evening 17 June and all day Saturday 18 June in the Glenreagh School of Arts (the Hall).

“Thanks to a generous grant from the Yulgilbar Foundation Fund a gallery hanging system has been mounted throughout the Hall,” said Honi Reifler.

“The wonderful volunteers who hang the paintings and drawings will have a much easier job this year with the new system.

“The original picture rails in the century old building were a challenge to suspend the art works from on chains,” said Honi.

The Sculpture Section has received a record number of entries.

Every sculptural medium has been used – from red cedar to hebel blocks, from recycled timber to fencing wire.

There is even a cleverly crafted timber low loader which is transporting a bulldozer and a bobcat.

In the youth section, some children have creatively made sculptures of seabirds and sea creatures from beach-combing treasures.

The Yulgilbar Foundation Fund has also enabled the Exhibition to have better display frames made by the newly formed Glenreagh Men’s Shed.

“Through a kind donation of paulownia timber from a local plantation and, under the wise guidance of Noel Backman, the men have constructed lightweight but sturdy frames,” Honi said.

Eight Orara Valley primary schools have entered the Exhibition.

Their theme for this year is ‘My School’ and their brief was to record the present, remember the past or to imagine a futuristic projection of school life.

“A Nana Glen class tackled the theme in a very interesting way.

“They found old photos from their school and then re-created the scenes in a present day context – even down to the facial expressions and subject’s poses.

“The before and after photos have then been mounted together onto one backing sheet.

“It was an educationally interesting exercise for the class and a fascinating way to tackle this year’s school theme,” Honi said.

Over 230 entries have been received and will fill the Hall with vibrant creativity.

Two guest exhibitors will also feature prominently.

A local saddler, Terri, will have a display of her intricately crafted saddles and bridles.

She will also show the tools she uses to fashion these practical, leather, items and she will be on-hand to explain the processes involved.

The other guest exhibitor will be Cate, a young and up-and-coming artist who will have her 2021 HSC drawings on display.

She will also showcase her newly discovered artistic talent in making jewellery from wire.

The Exhibition begins on Friday evening at 6pm with a light, hot supper for $5 per person or $20 per family.

The Official Opening and presentation of prize money to the winners in each category will be at 7pm.

On Saturday the Exhibition will be open from 9-3 with an $2 entry fee.

“Come along and support this creative venture in the Orara Valley.

“There are many lovely places to stop for lunch and it is a grand way to explore our hinterland home.”

For any enquiries please do not hesitate to contact Honi Reifler on her email at

[email protected]