Goal Machine Garang Pursues Football Dream

AFTER winning his second Coastal Premier League Premierships with Coffs City United as a teenager, Mabior Garang headed south to Mount Druitt Rangers to pursue his football dreams in National Premier League 1 (NPL) Sydney.

The former Coffs Harbour High School student has made a stunning start to the 2022 season banging in 18 goals to become the NPL top scorer in the under 20s.

Last week was another milestone for the 19 year-old who came on as a substitute to score for Mount Druitt men’s team who went down 3-2 to Sydney Olympic.

While Sydney Olympic had former English Premier League striker Roy O’Donovan spearheading their attack, it

was Coffs Harbour’s Mabior Garang who made an instant impact as a substitute for Mount Druitt.

At 2-0 down, Mount Druitt Town Rangers coach Stewart Montgomery gave the teenage whizz kid an opportunity to shine, which he did, winning the praise of the coach.

“We’ve been working with him (Mabior Garang) all year.

“He is leading the scoring in the 20s and I think he has a big future in the game,” Montgomery said.

Garang played for Coffs United as a junior and progressed to the men’s first team as a 16 year old under the tutelage of coach Glen Williams.

But it was two good Samaritans from cross-town rivals Northern Storm who helped Garang make his break into the NPL.

“My move from Coffs United to Mount Druitt Rangers in the NPL 1 was heavily influenced by Craig (Caruana) and Eric (McCarthy) the coaches of Northern Storm, so I was very thankful when they said that they knew people to bring me into the NPL,” he said.

“But when I made the move I knew I had to improve as a player and to take football more seriously and that comes with a lot of sacrifices, but also to do it without changing my playing style.

“I train three nights a week and drive out to Mount Druitt which takes 50 minutes each way.

“I wanted to show the NPL what a country kid from Coffs Harbour could come and do in a bigger league,” he said.

“Mount Druitt Rangers is a good club with a good environment and energy.

“This year I have been playing in the under 20s competition with our team sitting second on the table, fighting for the minor premiership.

“This year I have scored 18 goals and I’m the top goal scorer of our league and I’m keen to see what the future holds for me with my football career.”

By David WIGLEY