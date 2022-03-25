Golden Nest children’s program launches in Bellingen

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SEEDING a loving connection to that which is meaningful, through play, craft, stories and movement, is the driving purpose of Suzane Polaris and Galit Fisher, founders of the Golden Nest program in Bellingen.

“The Little Birds Nature Group within the Golden Nest strives to create connection to nature through stories, movement, singing, a nature walk, craft, a puppet story and much more,” Suzane and Galit told News Of The Area.



This group is designed for children aged from three-and-a-half to six years of age.

Launched in February 2022, Suzane and Galit, both former Steiner Early Childhood Education professionals, had been brewing the idea for many months.

With the pandemic restrictions easing off, the pair felt it was timely to launch their nature-based program.

“Life during Covid has been fear-based,” said Galit.

“The Golden Nest is our response to bringing something healthy and loving to our community and to the world, love is the antidote to fear.

“Being in nature is the antidote to a fast-paced life caught up in consumerism.”

The Golden Nest mornings have a gentle structure which involves rhythm.

“This rhythm includes coming together in a circle to greet each other, greet the day and acknowledge the Gumbaynggirr land upon which we stand.

“During this time we weave together the seasonal songs and stories.

“Then we take a walk in nature.

“ It is guided by us but there’s space to be free and wander together,” said Suzane.

“We visit particular trees and absorb the changes that take place during the seasons.

“Each week we will watch how the liquidambar changes.”

Back for morning tea, the children and parents sit together and talk about their golden moment from the week in relation to nature.

Galit pointed out that everything we do relates back to nature and our connection to the natural world.

And Suzane added, “A child might talk about how they saw a puddle and they found tadpoles there, or they might talk about their pet bunny, and we share how the rabbit feels soft.

“This brings images to the children’s minds that help them feel a loving connection to nature.”

Galit and Suzane are looking forward to extending and developing the existing program.

The next stage is developing a garden so the children can learn about where their food comes from.

Suzane said, “We will be growing something we can use in morning tea, like some herbs that we can bake in our homemade buns.”

Galit believes that growing and eating seasonal food is a healthy habit to instill in children and parents.

“By creating a safe environment for children, they feel comfortable to create.

“We are working to inspire an alternative to consumerism,” said Galit.

Suzane gave the example of hand making a doll instead of buying one.

Handmade toys are made with love, and take time and care.

The children feel nurtured by the love that has been put into it.

“As a result of this connection it is more likely the child will be playing with the toy for longer or even a lifetime, because it’s cherished,” she said.

The next Golden Nest session is on 1 April, 9-11am at the CWA Bellingen Country Women Association, across from Number 5 Café.

They also have a simple version of this Program for babies and toddlers, meeting every Thursday at the Park.

For more information send an email to: [email protected].

By Andrea FERRARI