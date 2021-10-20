Golf Day fundraiser for Disability Driving School

0 SHARES Share Tweet

R&R CARE in Coffs Harbour is opening a driving school in 2022 for people with disabilities.

“Learning to drive is a rite-of-passage for Australian teens but people with a disability often won’t get that chance until they’re well into their adult years due to a shortage of specialist services which can provide driving lessons for people with a disability,” Daniela Shaw CEO told News Of The Area.



The Mid North Coast has limited availability of Occupational Therapists (OT) and Specialist Driving Instructors (SDI) who are able to facilitate driving lessons and modifications for people with a disability.

“Driving is something that allows freedom and autonomy to everyone, so for people with a disability it is a particularly important skill,” said Daniela.

“In order for a person with a disability to gain their licence, they first need to have a specialist assessment with an Occupation Therapist, before having lessons with a specially qualified driving instructor; and they need to be in a modified car that allows the instructor to take control if needed, and accommodates their disability.”

On 12 November, Hoys Physiotherapy and Car Finders are holding a Golf Day at Coffs Harbour Golf Club to kick off the fundraising for the driving school.

All proceeds from the raffle and auction, held after the golf event, will go to R&R Care disability driving project.

R&R CEO Daniela Shaw said, “We are in a pretty unique position to create the school, because not only do we have a large group of participants who access our day program and community access support already, we also have a specialised Therapy team who will be able to deliver the services necessary for the driving school.

“I can’t wait to see the faces of some of our existing participants when that car finally rolls in.”

“We are so grateful to HOYS Physiotherapy and Car Finders for helping to get us on our way to see the school finally come to fruition.

“It has been on our list for a very long time and with their support, and any donations from other local businesses, I think we will be well on our way.”

R&R Care are currently seeking donations from local businesses and services to add to the raffle.

For info and to donate, contact Rory Banwell on [email protected].

By Andrea FERRARI