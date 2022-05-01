Golf fundraiser for St Patrick’s Primary School

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE inaugural St Patrick’s Primary School P&F Golf Day, on Sunday 22 May 2022, is filling up fast.

Carmen Kerr from the St Patrick’s P&F committee is thanking sponsors and the Nambucca Valley community for their support and participation in this year’s fundraising event.

“Our major naming sponsor, LJ Hooker, have been invaluable to making this day happen, and we cannot thank the LJ Hooker team enough for their generosity and support,” Carmen told News Of The Area.

“Also, our gratitude goes out to the Nambucca Heads Island Golf Club as well, who have assisted in bringing this inaugural Golf Day to fruition.

“As well, our expressed appreciation to all of the Hole Sponsors for their continued magnanimity and enthusiasm towards the golf day – Alliance Pest Control, Alpha Appliances & Air Conditioning, Blue Dog Earthmoving, Club Scotts, Costa Builders, Foodworks, Goodyear Autocare, Gosling Electrical, Kinnear & Cartwright Electrical, LG Temporary Fencing, Ryan Plumbing & Water, Sable Engineering & Metaland, Macksville Ex-Services Club and Laird’s Friendly Grocer.”

The purpose for the Golf Day is to raise funds to go towards enhancing Macksville’s St Patrick’s Primary School’s outdoor areas with the addition of a passive play area, an outdoor classroom and learning area, new playground equipment, and a waterproof cover over the outdoor court.

“This all benefits the children by facilitating educational opportunities, athletic excellence, promoting physical fitness and sportsmanship with a desire to challenge kids and adapt to outdoor education during a time of social distancing,” said Carmen.

The event format is a 4-ball Ambrose, with a breakfast burger and light refreshments to kick the day off served on arrival at 9.00am, followed by a 10.00am shotgun start.

“We look forward to seeing our sponsors out there on the day, as well as families and friends of all ages and capabilities.”

Once the golf is played, there are social activities to enjoy including refreshments, grazing platters, prize presentations, raffles and auctions.

“Our auction and raffle have some really enticing items up for grabs – LJ Hooker is offering one year’s free property management fees, an international holiday voucher, and a domestic holiday voucher; there will be signed NRL memorabilia, weekend get-aways, and more.”

Contact Carmen to register a team or sponsor a hole as they are filling up quickly.

Carmen urges, “Please do not hesitate to contact the P&F committee on 0467 498 237 or [email protected] or the Nambucca Heads Island Golf Club for further information.”

By Andrea FERRARI