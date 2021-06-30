Golf in Full Swing at Nambucca Heads Island Golf

0 SHARES Share Tweet

GOLF is in full swing at Nambucca Heads Island Golf Club as Pennants returned following last year’s COVID-19 hiatus.

General Manager, Jonathan Zirkler provided News Of The Area with a summary of what’s been happening at the picturesque Golf Club on the Nambucca River.

“Due to Covid last year no Pennants were run on the Mid North Coast in a region which stretches from Kempsey in the South to Grafton in the North and out to Dorrigo in the west.

“Each level of Pennants is based on Handicap levels and this is the first time the club has had two teams for a number of years,” said Jonathan.

The Club played in the inaugural Brian Burns Memorial Shield against Macksville which is a social competition to commemorate their former club champion’s contribution to the golf community.

“The Shield was created in honour of Brian who was a multiple Club Champion, Division One Pennant Team member and foursomes champion at both Nambucca and Macksville.

“He was a true gentleman of the game and helped many juniors develop their golfing skills and demeanour.

“The Shield’s purpose is to foster greater camaraderie between the two Clubs.

“Round one was played at Nambucca on Thursday 17 and round two was played at Macksville on Saturday 19,” said Jonathan.

News Of The Area caught up with Paul Habgood at the first tee as the resident PGA professional was in full swing.

Paul’s daughter Darcy is on a golf scholarship at Washington State University and returned home when the pandemic struck to continue her studies online in Nambucca whilst playing golf.

“Darcy had to return to Australia with the onset of the Coronavirus, where she kept up with her studies via correspondence.

“Darcy had to undergo a minor knee surgery earlier this year and returned to competition golf last week, she placed 12th, with an unfortunate finish to her first 9 holes,” said Jonathan.

By David Wigley