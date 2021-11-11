Good luck to Coffs Coast HSC students as exams begin

0 SHARES Share Tweet

STRICT COVID-safe exam protocols were in place at 9.50am on Tuesday when more than 1200 students from the Coffs Harbour and Clarence Valley areas started the 2021 HSC written exams with English Paper 1.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said while this had been a challenging final year of school, our local students are on the home stretch.



“This has been a tough year for young people, but I have been so impressed by the way Coffs Coast students, families and school communities have come together,” Mr Singh said.

“You should feel incredibly proud of yourself for reaching this milestone. Keep focused over the next few weeks and keep doing what you can to stay healthy, connected with friends and ask for help if you need.

“The entire community is behind you as you sit your exams and prepare to move on to the next chapter of your exciting young lives.”

Mandatory COVID-safe exam protocols and fully vaccinated exam staff are an important part of the plan for keeping HSC students safe throughout the exam period and include:

· School and exam staff to be vaccinated

· Masks to be worn by students and staff

· Students to check in and complete a health screening before entering the exam room

· Students to be seated 1.5 metres apart

· Well-ventilated exam rooms.

Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell said the NSW Education Standards Authority had also introduced a special consideration program to support equity and fairness for students whose personal circumstances during lockdown have made preparing for their HSC enormously challenging.

“Thank you to the principals, teachers, school and exam staff of the Coffs Coast for their ongoing support of HSC students during a challenging period.

“I am sure your students are grateful for all that you have done to get them here,” Ms Mitchell said.

The HSC written exams will end on December 3, with students set to receive their ATAR on 20 January and results on 24 January.