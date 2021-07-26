Good News and Bad News: River Sounds Festival at Bellingen

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ARE you planning on attending the River Sounds Festival at Bellingen?

There’s some bad news and some good news.

Inorder to end on a positive note let’s start with the bad news.



The River Sounds Festival has been postponed due to the developing COVID situation in NSW.

River Sounds Festival Director, Ben Lewis, announced the postponement after making the difficult decision.

“We are gutted to inform you River Sounds Festival is being postponed due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation in Australia.

“The health and safety of our patrons, artists, crew, vendors, suppliers, contractors and the Bellingen Shire Community is at the forefront of everything we do,” Mr Lewis said.

“With the growing number of Covid-19 cases in NSW and in other parts of the country, we have no choice but to postpone the event.”

The good news is that the majority of the performers lined up are able to attend the new dates Friday October 15 and Saturday October 16 2021.

This includes the former line up of Regurgitator, Baker Boy, Butterfingers, Jerome Farah and The Terrys.

For ticket purchasers who can still attend the event you don’t need to do anything.

Mr Lewis said, “You will be issued new tickets via our ticketing partner Humantix for the new event date.

“You can expect to receive your new tickets via email by Friday July 23 2021.”

If you can’t attend on the new dates you will be given a full refund and can seek these through contacting hello@gigbig.com.au

Mr Lewis told News Of The Area, “The River Sounds management team are working closely with NSW Health, NSW Police and Bellingen Shire Council to ensure our event is safe and compliant.

“We have an approved NSW Health Covid Safety Plan in place, which is evolving in-line with the current restrictions.”

By Sandra MOON