Good news Nambucca Valley! Dine and Discover vouchers have been extended until July 31

THE Dine and Discover initiative has been one of the financial stimulus packages the hospitality and travel industries needed post COVID-19 lockdowns.

And now, the NSW government has released some fabulous news!

This program has been extended, meaning the vouchers will be valid until July 31.

If you are a resident of NSW and are over the age of eighteen, you are eligible to apply for 2 x $25.00 Dine vouchers and 2 x $25.00 Discovery vouchers from Services NSW.

You can use your vouchers at all participating venues any day of the week the venue is open.

If you are in the Nambucca Valley and wondering where you can redeem your vouchers, you can go to the Service NSW website to see the participating businesses.

Local participating businesses will have signs up in the windows of their shops or on the counters.

It is a wonderful opportunity to support local businesses by dining out and participating in events held around the community.

The vouchers cannot be used to purchase takeaway food, online orders, tobacco, alcohol or gambling.

A commonly asked question has been, “Where can I spend the discovery voucher in the Nambucca Valley?”

If you are attending musical events, cultural events, arts events or want to watch the most recent release at the movies you can use your Discover voucher.

It is a great idea to check in with your local travel agent to see where they can send you to use the Discover voucher.

If you wish to relish in a dine in experience and taste some fabulous foods, ask your local cafes and restaurants if they are participating in the Dine and Discover.

The Macksville Ex-Services Club President Judy Ward told News Of The Area, “We have many events in the club where people can use their Dine and Discover Vouchers.”

The Club has been holding arts sessions called ‘Paint Your Town,’ – a sip and paint session discovering locals’ hidden artistic abilities and ‘Resin Art’-making chopping boards and coasters.

These events include a grazing platter and glass of wine.

It is time to take advantage of this fabulous government incentive, grab a few friends, Dine out and Discover something you haven’t done before.

By Tamara MCWILLIAM