Good times ahead at Tea Gardens Pool

THE Tea Gardens Pool was taken over in management by The Y NSW recently, in partnership with MidCoast Council.

News Of The Area had a chat with Cal Eastwood, Y NSW General Manager of Recreation to set the record straight about what residents in Hawks Nest and Tea Gardens can look forward to with the pool.

In January, the Learn to Swim program will commence at the pool, alongside much needed upgrades to the pool, in partnership with the MidCoast Council, including hot showers in the changerooms for guests to wash off in comfort after they’ve had a swim.

In the past few weeks, the community has been anxious to see whether opening hours will remain consistent, with fingers crossed that the irregular hours are simply teething problems in relation to staffing regulations.

Mr Eastwood confirms that it’s just a matter of time before residents can look forward to consistency.

“We will definitely have consistent hours in place soon, but we’re really appreciative of the community’s patience.

“We also have some great news: we have just communicated to our Tea Gardens members that we have a new Centre Coordinator Manager, Sam Newman, who joined the team on 13 December.

“Sam is joining the team alongside two additional team members commencing over the holiday period,” he said.

Mr Eastwood communicated that there are a plethora of reasons the hours can be disrupted, including ongoing COVID infections.

“It is important that we point out there are other reasons hours can be disrupted: people get sick, maintenance will be required from time to time (it’s essential to running a clean and safe swimming environment).

“Of course, we have to contend with the possibility that COVID infections can happen anywhere at any time,” Mr Eastwood told News Of The Area.

The Y NSW confirms that if there are changes to opening hours for the pool, they will be communicated to members via email, Facebook page and local website.

Although there has been talk in local community groups that these opening hours are due to staffing problems, the organisation firmly stands by its recruitment process to ensure the highest quality employees.

“The Y NSW’s recruitment process is robust and careful, and with good reason.

“All our employees undergo Working With Children Checks, Police checks and training to join our team of lifeguards and swimming instructors.

“We’re proud of this as an organisation because we prioritise safety – in every respect – above all else for the community,” Mr Eastwood said.

The Y NSW is excited to be a part of the Tea Gardens Community, understanding the vital need for pool facilities in regional communities.

“We know the MidCoast community is big on their swimming– especially with the stunning coastline the region is so famous for and for that reason, it’s vital that we provide children, young people and the broader community with the opportunity to develop their swimming skills and confidence in the water.

“Our centres are also a great place to meet people, connect and be a part of the community – especially if you’ve recently moved to the area; we could all use some healthy social connections as we move forward from the global pandemic,” Mr Eastwood said.

By Tara CAMPBELL