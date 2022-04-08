Gourmet Garden School hosts Flooded Soil Recovery Workshops

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE recent extreme and unprecedented rains have caused havoc in more ways than one for residents on the east coast, from Sydney all the way up to the Sunshine Coast.

The massive impact on people’s properties has been obvious, but perhaps less commonly acknowledged is the impact that such persistent and flooding rains have had on farmers and home gardeners.



“Damaging storm conditions have battered crops and drowned soils, with crops submerged in flood waters no longer safe to eat, due to concerns of contamination,” Ian Thomas of the Gourmet Garden School, based in Raleigh, told News Of The Area.

Many residents have not only had the challenge of a big clean-up but have also had to endure the stress of not knowing how to manage their saturated and potentially contaminated crops and soils.

“There’s so much confusion and uncertainty about what to do with homegrown foods and how to manage soggy and foul-smelling soils,” he said.

“After the unprecedented floods in the Northern Rivers in early March I saw there was a need for help, so I scheduled a free online Flood Affected Soil Recovery Masterclass to help people know what to do.

“Unfortunately, many of whom registered were unable to attend because their home towns of Lismore and surrounding areas were being evacuated again on the night the Zoom class was being offered, only three weeks after the initial flood event.

“The irony of people unable to attend the class because their town was flooding again was not lost on me,” said Ian.

Following another extreme rain event, Ian, an environmental scientist and soil analyst, could see the demand was going to be even greater than before.

“I decided to offer my help in a meaningful way, to as many people as possible by offering a more comprehensive Flood Affected Soil Recovery Series.”

The 5-Part Series is entirely free and intended for any growers or gardeners whose soils have been affected by recent extreme rains.

The first session was on Wednesday 6 April – replay is available to registrants, and the second workshop is on 9 April.

All registrants will be emailed links to the recorded replays and supporting information.

The series will be hosted online through Zoom.

To Register: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEkd-irrzIuHNXWoo8HFWN5nHtt1V86LIHS.

By Andrea FERRARI