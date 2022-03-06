Governor General Opens Mission Australia Centre In Coffs Harbour

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Governor-General of Australia, His Excellency General David Hurley, Mission Australia’s CEO James Toomey and Chair Ken Dean, Mission Australia staff and community members attended the official opening of the newly completed Mission Australia Centre and adjacent social and affordable housing units in Coffs Harbour on Sunday, 27 February.

The project aims to address local needs and was developed in partnership with local stakeholders including Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, clients and local organisations.

It was funded entirely by donations, with supporters contributing more than $2.4 million alongside a NSW Government infrastructure grant towards the community area interior fit-out, and is a community hub that provides local people and families with access to a variety of support services under one roof.

The residential complex is designed to be a welcoming, positive environment with maximum fresh air and sunlight for all units.

Each self-contained unit includes the latest passive energy designs with controllable solar access and natural ventilation for low energy usage and includes communal rooms and community gardens to foster well being and connection between residents.

Ten of the studio residential units are exclusively for young people aged 18-24 years who need a safe, secure place to call home and the remaining 30 studio units are for adults who are eligible for social and affordable housing.

In opening the Centre, General Hurley praised Mission Australia and said, “This design, the quality of the finish, the welcome in, all speaks respect, talks about dignity, tells about ‘We care for you’, you are important to us’.”

He went on to talk about the “richness in the Australian community” and how people helped each other in times of need and that it is clearly demonstrated on the Coffs Coast.

General Hurley also said that lack of social housing and affordable rental housing is in the top three priorities of Local Government Areas across the country.

Mission Australia cites 2016 Census data that showed a 15 percent increase in the number of people who experienced homeless in Coffs Harbour since 2011 – a rate higher than the national average – which is anticipated to increase with 2021 Census figures.

Cowper, which takes in Coffs Harbour, is the tenth top federal electorate in Australia for rental stress with 7,698 households experiencing rental stress.

On the Mid North Coast there are 2,912 households on the social housing waitlist and there has been a 73 percent drop in private rental vacancies (according to CHIA NSW’s analysis of the NSW Department of Communities and Justice’s social housing waitlist and private rental vacancies between 2019 and 2020).

Mission Australia CEO James Toomey said,” We are thrilled to open the doors of our new Mission Australia Centre and social and affordable homes in Coffs Harbour.

“Both buildings are part of Mission Australia’s enduring commitment on the Mid North Coast to ensure that people have access to the services and safe and secure homes they need to thrive, and is part of our goal to end homelessness on the Mid North Coast.

“We are proud to be boosting the supply of homes here on the Mid North Coast where we know there remains a shortage of affordable homes, and to be working with the community to ensure vulnerable people can thrive.”

Readers who wish to support Mission Australia’s ongoing work can contact Partnerships Manager Peter Murray at [email protected] or 0413 940 026.

By Andrew VIVIAN