Graduate Sheriff’s Officers take up their posts at Coffs Harbour Courthouse

GRADUATES of the largest ever cohort of probationary Sheriff’s Officers are on their way to Coffs Harbour Courthouse.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh congratulated the new Probationary Sheriff’s Officers of Alpha Class 2021 who will put their skills into practice as they are deployed to Coffs Harbour through May.

“We’re looking forward to two new graduates taking up their posts at Coffs Harbour Courthouse,” Mr Singh said.



“Sheriff’s Officers sometimes face a tough job while protecting people who attend court, and we thank them for their service and dedication.”

Speaking at the graduation ceremony in Sydney, Attorney General Mark Speakman thanked the 31 new additions to the Office of the NSW Sheriff, which has existed for nearly 200 years.

“Today we celebrate the future potential of these Sheriff’s Officers, who will play a critical role in keeping our courts and communities safe,” Mark Speakman said.

NSW Sheriff Tracey Hall said Alpha Class 2021 was the largest ever cohort to undergo training and the first to be enrolled in the NSW Sheriff and Justice Academy, with 2020 classes delayed due to COVID-19.

The ten-week program brought academic rigour around legislation to the real world, with the recruits learning communication skills to de-escalate situations and tactical training including hand-to-hand combat.

The group will now finish their Certificate III in Government (Court Services) over 12 months in the workplace.

“Sheriff’s Officers are unsung heroes who often forge long and rewarding careers.

“This year’s graduates come from diverse backgrounds, including NSW Police, Corrective Services, the Australian Defence Force, retail and other private industries such as aviation, tourism and hospitality,” Tracey Hall said.

More than 300 Sheriff’s Officers carry out court security and administer the jury system in 170 locations in NSW.

They also perform field duties such as seizures of assets, enforcing warrants and evictions.

Over the past year, the Sheriff’s Officers have stepped out of their normal role to also assist in bushfire relief and COVID-19 efforts.

By Andrea FERRARI