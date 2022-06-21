Grafton Tigers go to top of the AFL North Coast ladder

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Grafton Tigers have gone to the top of the AFL North Coast ladder after their thrilling three-point win against the Coffs Harbour Breakers.

The Tigers won their fifth straight match to start the season while it was the Breakers first defeat this year, as the Tigers prevailed 12.11 (83) to 12.8 (80) in their top of the table clash at Ellem Oval.

Nicklaus Stanlan-Velt almost led the Breakers to victory kicking five goals in a fantastic final quarter.

Nicklaus Stanlan-Velt, Oscar McKenzie, Darcy Homan, and Jay Guthrie were amongst the Breakers best players.

The Northern Beaches Blues also got the job done in Round 9, with a 15.6 (96) to 10.9 (69) win against the Sawtell/Toormina Saints in Woolgoolga.

Both the Coffs Harbour Breakers and Northern Beaches Blues women had big wins in Round 9, while the Breakers reserves team remained undefeated with a 22-point win against the Tigers.

The AFL North Coast season continues this weekend with Round 10 matches in Coffs Harbour and Woolgoolga.

The Coffs Harbour Breakers host the Port Macquarie Magpies, while the Northern Beaches Blues host the Grafton Tigers.

The Breakers and Saints then play off in a midweek game on Tuesday night at Fitzroy Oval.

AFL North Coast will hold its inaugural pride round over the next two weekends, to celebrate the contribution gender diverse people make on a daily basis both within footy, and in bringing communities together.

By Aiden BURGESS